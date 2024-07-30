Three Cheap ETFs

Since their launch three decades ago, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a favored investment vehicle. ETFs, which trade like stocks but hold baskets of securities, saw significant growth in 2024, with more money flowing into ETFs than individual stocks.

U.S.-based ETF assets hit a record $9 trillion in May, experiencing net inflows while mutual funds saw outflows. Investors are attracted to ETFs due to their low cost, ease of trading, and tax efficiency. The recent approval of cryptocurrency ETFs has further boosted their popularity, while actively managed ETFs are also on the rise.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) offers broad exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks at a low expense ratio of 0.03%. The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) provides access to mid-cap companies with no overlap with large-cap holdings. The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) focuses on profitable small-cap companies, giving it a high-quality tilt that has outpaced the Russell 2000 in recent years.

Finsum: Cost effective ETFs are also great tools to get market segmentation exposure.

