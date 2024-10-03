Three of the Best Financial Podcasts

Podcasts have exploded in popularity in the last decade and with it comes a wide variety of options to increase your awareness. Whether you're just beginning your investment journey or preparing for retirement, these podcasts offer guidance for all stages of life.

Planet Money from NPR simplifies complex financial topics through relatable stories. Jessica Moorehouse’s More Money Podcast focuses on personal finance tips and interviews, helping listeners take control of their money. The Bid by BlackRock provides insights from strategists on market events, geopolitics, and sustainable investing.

Each podcast brings unique perspectives on how to start investing, understand the economy, and reach financial goals.

Finsum: Podcast recommendations can also be used to grow connections with clientele by helping them understand their investment opportunities.

