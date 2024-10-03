News & Insights

Personal Finance

Three of the Best Financial Podcasts

October 03, 2024 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Three of the Best Financial Podcasts

Podcasts have exploded in popularity in the last decade and with it comes a wide variety of options to increase your awareness. Whether you're just beginning your investment journey or preparing for retirement, these podcasts offer guidance for all stages of life. 

 

  1. Planet Money from NPR simplifies complex financial topics through relatable stories. 
  2. Jessica Moorehouse’s More Money Podcast focuses on personal finance tips and interviews, helping listeners take control of their money. 
  3. The Bid by BlackRock provides insights from strategists on market events, geopolitics, and sustainable investing. 

 

Each podcast brings unique perspectives on how to start investing, understand the economy, and reach financial goals. 

Finsum: Podcast recommendations can also be used to grow connections with clientele by helping them understand their investment opportunities.

  • podcast
  • lifestyle

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.