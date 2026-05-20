THQ Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/21/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/21/26, Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (Symbol: THQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.18, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of THQ's recent stock price of $18.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when THQ shares open for trading on 5/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from THQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of THQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THQ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.14 per share, with $20.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.50.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.