Thorney Technologies Boosts Stake in Dubber Corporation

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Thorney Technologies Ltd has increased its stake in Dubber Corporation Ltd, enhancing its voting power from 19.39% to 22.10%. This change reflects Thorney’s strategic interest in Dubber, as it now holds over 573 million ordinary shares in the company. Investors may view this move as a signal of Thorney’s confidence in Dubber’s growth potential.
For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.