Thorney Technologies Boosts Stake in Dubber Corporation

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thorney Technologies Ltd has increased its stake in Dubber Corporation Ltd, enhancing its voting power from 19.39% to 22.10%. This change reflects Thorney’s strategic interest in Dubber, as it now holds over 573 million ordinary shares in the company. Investors may view this move as a signal of Thorney’s confidence in Dubber’s growth potential.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.