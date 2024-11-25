Thorney Technologies Adjusts Voting Power in Way2VAT

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.
Thorney Technologies Limited has announced a reduction in its voting power in Way2VAT Limited, following an overstatement of shares by its custodian. The voting power has been adjusted from 18.09% to 16.98%, reflecting a more accurate representation of its holdings. This adjustment highlights the importance of precise reporting in maintaining transparency in financial markets.
