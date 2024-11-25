Thorney Technologies Adjusts Voting Power in Way2VAT

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thorney Technologies Limited has announced a reduction in its voting power in Way2VAT Limited, following an overstatement of shares by its custodian. The voting power has been adjusted from 18.09% to 16.98%, reflecting a more accurate representation of its holdings. This adjustment highlights the importance of precise reporting in maintaining transparency in financial markets.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.