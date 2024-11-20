Thor Medical Announces Capital Markets Update Event

Nordic Nanovector ASA (DE:8NN) has released an update.

Thor Medical ASA is set to host a capital markets update on November 25, 2024, in Stockholm, where key discussions will focus on its innovative alpha-emitter production for cancer treatment and its strategic partnership with ARTBIO. This event marks an important milestone as the company moves towards establishing a commercial production plant, potentially boosting investor confidence. Attendees can join the event in person or via webcast.

