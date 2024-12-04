Thor Industries reaffirms FY25 EPS view $4.00-$5.00, consensus $4.86

Reaffirms FY25 revenue view $9.0B-$9.8B, consensus $9.61B. Sees FY25 consolidated gross profit margin 14.7%-15.2% “Our current view of FY25 remains consistent with our initial financial forecast and guidance. In September, the RVIA released its expectations that for calendar year 2025 it expects wholesale unit shipment totals to exceed 345,000 units. We continue to be a bit more conservative with our view but do see potential upside in the market if consumer confidence elevates during calendar 2025. The signs of the return of the normalized market are beginning to show in the form of an uptick in dealer optimism. We share our dealers’ reasons to have confidence in the future of our industry. In the interim, we will hold steadfast to our strategy of prudence in the face of a challenging market as we focus on controlling what we can control, all while positioning THOR to outperform upon the market’s return,” concluded Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries (THO). “Our view of the remainder of our FY25 remains unchanged from our initial assessment. In terms of sequence of performance, we will have a challenging second quarter followed by stronger Q3 and Q4. By the end of our FY25, we anticipate that the retail market will begin to trend positively, setting up FY26 to be a stronger year. Given our expectations surrounding overall market volumes in both North America and Europe, the Company reconfirms our initial financial guidance for FY25,” commented Todd Woelfer, Senior Vice President and COO.

