Thor Industries Q4 Results Top Estimates, But Guides FY25 Well Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), manufacturer of recreational vehicles, reported Tuesday that net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter was $90.02 million or $1.68 per share, compared to $90.29 million or $1.68 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 7.4 percent to $2.53 billion from $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.30 per share on net sales of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range $4.00 to $5.00 per share on net sales between $9.0 billion and $9.8 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $6.35 per share on revenues of $10.45 billion for the year.

The company said the current view of fiscal year 2025 is in line with the recent RVIA industry-wide forecast which projected approximately 324,100 wholesale unit shipments for calendar 2024 and 346,100 unit shipments at the median of its range for calendar 2025. It believes the RVIA forecast for calendar 2025 is slightly aggressive and sees potential for a range closer to 335,000 units.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.