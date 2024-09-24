THOR & Harbinger Introduce World's First Hybrid Class A Motorhome

THOR Industries, Inc. THO has solidified its leadership in recreational vehicle (RV) innovation by introducing the THOR Test Vehicle, the world's first hybrid Class A motorhome. Built on an electric vehicle (EV) platform developed in collaboration with EV manufacturer Harbinger, the vehicle features a low-emissions gasoline range extender capable of recharging the battery system, with an estimated range of 500 miles.



The hybrid RVs will be available in 2025 through the THOR family of companies and are expected to meet Near-Zero Emission Vehicle standards under Advanced Clean Truck legislation adopted by the California Air Resources Board. Per Bob Martin, president and CEO of THOR Industries, the innovative hybrid platform and the ongoing partnership with Harbinger underscore THOR's leadership and introduce significant product differentiation.



The THOR Test Vehicle is uniquely designed for RV range requirements, exclusively for THOR. This is the first electrified chassis specifically tailored for Class A motorhomes. This platform aims to reduce range anxiety while enhancing travel freedom and sustainability. The hybrid chassis is powered by a 140-kWh battery pack, supplemented by a gasoline range extender and solar rooftop. Its 800-volt electrical system enables fast charging at DC Fast Charger stations, which aids extended travel. Charging can also occur at campsites, through the range extender, or via solar energy to provide flexibility for both on-road and off-grid use.



The hybrid platform can serve as a backup power source for homes and may eventually allow users to sell excess energy back to the grid. The electric powertrain delivers exceptional acceleration and torque, providing up to twice the torque of a diesel engine, ensuring strong highway performance on mountain roads and tough terrain. Harbinger's chassis design includes all the core systems of an EV, such as the drivetrain, high-voltage battery system, steering and brakes. With a double-wishbone front suspension, a steer-by-wire system and an advanced driver assistance system, the chassis ensures a smooth and safe ride, even for large vehicles.



The THOR Test Vehicle is available for test drives by RV dealers on the THOR RV Experience Track at the Elkhart Dealer Open House, the largest dealer event in North America, from Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Elkhart, IN. Dealers will get to experience this future-forward RV and contribute to its market launch.

