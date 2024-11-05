Thomson Reuters reports Q3 adjusted EPS 80c, consensus 77c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.72B, consensus $1.71B. “We saw good momentum continue in the third quarter, with revenue and margins moderately ahead of our expectations” said Steve Hasker, president and CEO of Thomson Reuters (TRI).
