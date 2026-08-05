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Thomson Reuters Corp. Profit Rises In Q2

August 05, 2026 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $448 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $313 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $435 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $1.954 billion from $1.785 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $448 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $1.954 Bln vs. $1.785 Bln last year.

The company expects its third-quarter 2026 organic revenue growth to be approximately 8% and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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