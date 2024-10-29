News & Insights

Thomson Resources to Hold Key AGM on November 29

October 29, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Thomson Resources Ltd (AU:TMZ) has released an update.

Thomson Resources Ltd’s Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, will address key resolutions, including the election of new directors and a proposal to consolidate share capital by converting every 12 shares into one. Investors may find these developments significant as they could influence the company’s governance and share structure. The meeting will also cover standard financial reports and a remuneration report.

