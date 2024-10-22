Thomson Resources Drives Exploration and Financial Strategy

Thomson Resources Ltd (AU:TMZ) has released an update.

Thomson Resources Ltd has been actively advancing its projects, with key developments including the planning of resource definition and expansion drilling at its Webbs and Conrad Silver Projects and exploration efforts in the Lachlan Fold Belt Gold Project. The company has also been working on improving its financial position by terminating an agreement with Warwick Gold Holdings, negotiating substantial cost savings, and securing a $6 million fundraising mandate. As part of its strategic initiatives, Thomson is preparing for a future share raising to strengthen its financial commitments.

