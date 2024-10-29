Thomson Medical Group Issues S$160 Million Notes

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. (SG:A50) has released an update.

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. has successfully issued S$160 million in 4.65% notes due 2029 as part of its S$1 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme. The notes, managed by a consortium of banks including DBS Bank and CIMB Bank, are set to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on 30 October 2024, offering investors a promising opportunity in the healthcare sector. This move underscores the company’s strategic financial management and expansion plans.

