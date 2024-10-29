News & Insights

Stocks

Thomson Medical Group Issues S$160 Million Notes

October 29, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. (SG:A50) has released an update.

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. has successfully issued S$160 million in 4.65% notes due 2029 as part of its S$1 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme. The notes, managed by a consortium of banks including DBS Bank and CIMB Bank, are set to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on 30 October 2024, offering investors a promising opportunity in the healthcare sector. This move underscores the company’s strategic financial management and expansion plans.

For further insights into SG:A50 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.