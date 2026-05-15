THLEF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/19/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/19/26, Thales (Symbol: THLEF) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $2.95, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of THLEF's recent stock price of $258.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Thales to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when THLEF shares open for trading on 5/19/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from THLEF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of THLEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THLEF's low point in its 52 week range is $247.01 per share, with $333.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $255.47.

In Friday trading, Thales shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.