THK Co. Lowers 2024 Financial Forecasts Amid Market Challenges

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

THK Co. has revised its financial forecasts for 2024, citing weaker than expected orders in the industrial machinery sector. While consolidated revenue and profits are expected to fall below original estimates, non-consolidated ordinary and net income are set to surpass initial forecasts due to increased dividend income. These adjustments reflect the company’s strategic response to shifting market conditions.

