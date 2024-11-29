THK Co. Delays Treasury Stock Acquisition

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
THK Co. announced that it did not acquire any treasury shares during the specified period in November due to a planned disposal of treasury stock through a third-party allotment to its Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The acquisition is set to proceed after December 16, following the effectiveness of the Securities Registration Statement.
For further insights into JP:6481 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.