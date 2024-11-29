THK Co. Delays Treasury Stock Acquisition

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

THK Co. announced that it did not acquire any treasury shares during the specified period in November due to a planned disposal of treasury stock through a third-party allotment to its Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The acquisition is set to proceed after December 16, following the effectiveness of the Securities Registration Statement.

For further insights into JP:6481 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.