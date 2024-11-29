News & Insights

Stocks

THK Co. Delays Treasury Stock Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

THK Co. announced that it did not acquire any treasury shares during the specified period in November due to a planned disposal of treasury stock through a third-party allotment to its Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The acquisition is set to proceed after December 16, following the effectiveness of the Securities Registration Statement.

For further insights into JP:6481 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THKLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.