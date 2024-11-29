News & Insights

THK Co. Boosts Employee Incentives with Share Grant

November 29, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

THK Co., Ltd. is implementing a special incentive scheme to grant shares to employees through the THK Group Employee Shareholding Association, disposing of 165,816 treasury shares at ¥3,631 each. This move aims to enhance employee welfare and drive corporate value by aligning employee and shareholder interests, with minimal market impact expected. The initiative supports THK’s goal of achieving an ROE of over 10% and reflects a strategic effort to boost employee engagement and wealth accumulation.

