This Restaurant Stock Dwarfs Chipotle in These Key Metrics

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) has been a phenomenal investment in the restaurant space, but it's not growing as quickly or generating as much in revenue per restaurant as Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO). The company has massive growth plans in the U.S. and could grow revenue much faster than Chipotle did over the past 10 years.

In this video, Travis Hoium shows why Portillo's numbers look even better than Chipotle's today and examines why this is a top restaurant stock to own.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 28, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 29, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Portillo's. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Cava Group and Sweetgreen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.