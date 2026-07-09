Markets

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Slightly Above Average Demand

July 09, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted modestly above average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 5.058 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 5.020 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted modestly below average demand, while this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.