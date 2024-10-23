News & Insights

Third Coast Bancshares reports Q3 EPS 74c, consensus 54c

October 23, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

“We are pleased to report another quarter of record-setting earnings, with diluted earnings per share reaching 74 cents,” said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast. “This performance reflects our continued execution of our strategic plan, resulting in significant improvements across key metrics, including improving our loan and deposit mix, expanding our net interest margin, and achieving our goal of bringing the efficiency ratio below 60% ahead of schedule. Our team’s efforts have led to an impressive 13 consecutive quarters of net interest income growth, demonstrating the sustainability of our approach. Finally, our results highlight our ability to successfully manage expenses while driving revenue growth, all while maintaining strong asset quality. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver high-performing results. Our 1% improvement initiative continues to enhance operational efficiency, positioning us well to navigate the evolving interest rate environment. With our robust Texas markets and the right team in place, we are focused on maintaining this momentum and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

