Thinking of Buying the Bottom With Dogecoin? Do This 1 Thing First.

Key Points

Dogecoin's price is a lot lower than it was during its parabolic run.

Exchange-traded funds investing in it haven't brought in much new capital at all.

There isn't a reason to expect this coin's fortunes to change anytime soon.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

As I write this, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is 90% below its 2021 highs. To some investors, that means the coin looks cheap -- so cheap that it can't go down anymore. If you think this is the bottom, and you're feeling tempted to act on the urge to buy it, you need to do one thing: Look at this number.

This figure can't lie

Three U.S. spot Dogecoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched in November 2025, making it the first meme coin with a U.S. spot ETF. A regulated ETF wrapper, so the theory went, would do for Dogecoin what spot ETFs did for Bitcoin and Ethereum: open the tap for institutional capital and create a durable source of demand for the coin.

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Seven months in, the three funds combined have pulled in a whopping total of $12.4 million in net capital inflows, and that's the number you need to see if you're tempted to buy Dogecoin. For context, the seven U.S. spot XRP ETFs that were launched in the same window as the Dogecoin ETFs now hold over $1 billion in assets.

So there's simply very little interest in buying the Dogecoin ETFs from investors with brokerage and retirement accounts, and seemingly little interest in crypto investors buying the coin directly either.

Why this is the right framing

Steady ETF inflows are a signal that there's durable demand for the underlying asset.

When that channel runs nearly dry for seven months in a row, even with the underlying asset priced at a valuation apparently fit for a fire sale, it's clear that investors in the traditional markets have looked at Dogecoin and (wisely) passed. The likely reason is that the coin hasn't experienced any hype or rising prices that would grab attention. Those short bursts of attention are pretty much all that Dogecoin has to offer. There's not really a serious investment thesis for buying it.

It has no fee burn, no staking yield, no buyback mechanics, no value-capture mechanism, and no native smart-contract capabilities. Its supply isn't finite, so it has no use case as a store of value either. Its supply expands by roughly 5 billion DOGE per year, so even flat demand slowly dilutes holders.

Without a mechanism for converting demand for the coin into higher prices, and without an engine for reliably generating demand, an asset with a low price tag is just a low-value asset. Don't buy Dogecoin.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.