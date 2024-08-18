Think Big with Inflation Cooling

The July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data indicated that inflation is slowing, prompting speculation about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.
Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, suggests that investors should focus on large-cap stocks, which have been performing well, particularly in comparison to small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000, where the majority of companies are unprofitable.
He also expresses caution about sectors such as autos, airlines, and retail, noting a lack of enthusiasm in those industries. Keep in mind this combination of size and industry for the fall.
Finsum: It’s important to keep an eye on leverage as interest rates fall this factor will greatly help the more levered companies.
