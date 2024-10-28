News & Insights

Theta Gold Mines Secures Unanimous Shareholder Approval

October 28, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:TGM) has released an update.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their 2024 General Meeting were unanimously passed, signaling strong shareholder support. This includes the ratification of share and option grants to various investors, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. These developments could pique the interest of investors looking for stable and promising opportunities in the gold mining sector.

