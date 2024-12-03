Thesis Gold Launches $7 Million Private Placement

Benchmark Metals Inc (TSE:TAU) has released an update.
Thesis Gold Inc. announced a $7 million private placement to fund its upcoming strategic initiatives, including a Pre-Feasibility Study and summer exploration program. The offering will be managed by Clarus and Cormark Securities and aims to attract accredited investors. Proceeds will support the advancement of mineral projects and general working capital.
