News & Insights

Stocks

Thesis Gold Launches $7 Million Private Placement

December 03, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Benchmark Metals Inc (TSE:TAU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thesis Gold Inc. announced a $7 million private placement to fund its upcoming strategic initiatives, including a Pre-Feasibility Study and summer exploration program. The offering will be managed by Clarus and Cormark Securities and aims to attract accredited investors. Proceeds will support the advancement of mineral projects and general working capital.

For further insights into TSE:TAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.