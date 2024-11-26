These Are the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq-100 With 2024 Almost Over

The Nasdaq-100 index tracks the largest 100 non-financial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Although it's not a part of the U.S. stock market's big three indexes (S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones), the Nasdaq-100 has grown in popularity over the years because of its concentration of tech stocks (almost 60%), many of which have seen their valuations skyrocket in recent years.

Through Nov. 22, the Nasdaq-100 is up over 23%, which is impressive for a broad index. However, it hasn't been peachy keen for all companies in the index. Here are the worst-performing stocks in the Nasdaq-100 so far this year:

Be aware of the near term, but play the long game

Nobody likes to see their stocks on a "worst-performing" list, but it doesn't always mean all hope is lost for a company or your investment. People -- and, therefore, the stock market -- are notoriously irrational. A stock price decline doesn't always mean a company is on the decline; plenty of factors could come into play.

If you take a deeper dive into the "why" behind a price slump and a company seems to be heading in the wrong direction, then, by all means, jump ship if you feel the need.

However, if you still believe in the company's long-term potential, don't jump ship just because of a stock price slump. If anything, you could use this as a time to buy some shares at a "discount" or potentially lower your cost basis.

One year is a relatively short period when you're investing for the long term. It helps to be aware of a stock's short-term performance, but you don't want to make any short-term decisions that go against your long-term best interest. Keep the end goal in mind.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen, DexCom, and Moderna and recommends the following options: short November 2024 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.