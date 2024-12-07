These 3 Cryptocurrencies Could Skyrocket in 2025

If you're looking for ways to diversify your crypto portfolio, you might want to look beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum. While these two cryptocurrencies may get all the attention from investors, there are plenty of under-the-radar cryptocurrencies with the potential to skyrocket in value in 2025.

In order to come up with a list of promising investment targets, I established a cut-off line of $5 billion in market cap. That limits the choice to just 30 different cryptocurrencies. I then whittled this list down to just three, based on their ability to outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2025.

Solana

While Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been around for several years, it's just now tipping into the mainstream and attracting the attention of institutional investors. Solana now ranks among the top five cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap, and in terms of performance, it's been keeping pace with Bitcoin this year. For the year, Bitcoin is up 143%, while Solana is up 140%.

There's now talk of Solana becoming the next cryptocurrency to get a spot ETF. If that happens, then the price of Solana could soar in 2025. As we saw with the example of the spot Bitcoin ETFs (and, to a lesser extent, with the spot Ethereum ETFs), the creation of an ETF investment product can lead to a wave of new money flowing into that cryptocurrency.

Moreover, Solana appears to be hitting on all cylinders right now. It has emerged as the top rival to Ethereum, and arguably has more upside potential over the long haul than Ethereum. In part, that's due to Solana's ultra-low transaction fees and blazing-fast transaction processing speeds that leave Ethereum in the dust.

Right now, Solana is seeing explosive new growth in the area of decentralized finance (DeFi). For the first time, Solana is now seeing more trading activity on its decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges than Ethereum. Moreover, an important performance metric that measures overall DeFi strength -- Total Value Locked (TVL) -- is growing rapidly.

Bittensor

Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) is an open-source protocol that enables the creation of decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) networks. Thus, with Bittensor, you're getting a crypto token that sits at the intersection of crypto and AI. That's what could lead to explosive growth in 2025. As long as investors continue to embrace everything AI-related, Bittensor's price should continue to soar. For the year, Bittensor is now up 154%.

Just like Bitcoin, Bittensor has a limited lifetime coin supply of 21 million. Right now, only 7.4 million Bittensor coins are in circulation, and that's why the current price of Bittensor -- just south of $700 -- might give you sticker shock. But this limited supply gives Bittensor the type of inherent scarcity that few other cryptocurrencies possess. Over time, as demand for AI grows, so should the price of Bittensor.

The only caveat here is that it is extremely difficult to pick winners within the emerging AI crypto space. The field is growing very quickly, and investor preferences can shift overnight. Earlier this year, it looked like Render (CRYPTO: RENDER) was going to be the top AI crypto token, because the narrative was all about GPU computing power. But now, the narrative has shifted to decentralized AI networks, and Bittensor has become the hot new AI crypto token.

Chainlink

Finally, there's Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), which continues to be the preeminent oracle coin in the crypto market. It now has a market cap of $15 billion, and is up 62% for the year. Long-time crypto investors will remember Chainlink from the previous crypto bull market of 2020-2021, when Chainlink soared rapidly in value by more than 400% within a matter of just months.

There's no guarantee that history will repeat itself, of course, but there are a number of factors in Chainlink's favor headed into 2025. The most important of these is a planned, strategic move into asset tokenization. As part of this strategy, Chainlink is partnering with financial institutions to help convert traditional financial assets into digital assets (i.e., tokenized assets) that can be traded on a blockchain.

According to several high-profile consulting firms, asset tokenization will be a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity by 2030. If Wall Street embraces this trend, then Chainlink's value should soar over the next five years.

Right now, the growing consensus is that Chainlink can become a trusted partner for financial institutions looking to explore the future of digital assets on the blockchain. That's due, in part, to Chainlink's recent partnerships with the likes of SWIFT, Euroclear, and UBS Asset Management.

Which cryptocurrency has the highest upside potential?

What's interesting about these three cryptocurrencies is that each comes with a very distinct investment thesis. Solana is "the next Ethereum." Bittensor is "Bitcoin for AI." And Chainlink is "the bank coin." It's up to you, of course, to decide whether these are just empty marketing slogans, or whether there's actually a nice, juicy steak behind all that sizzle.

If you're looking to diversify beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, all three cryptocurrencies are worthy of further consideration. Just remember to do your own due diligence. While all three have potentially explosive upside potential, they also come with added risk.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $369,349 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,990 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $504,097!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, Render Token, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.