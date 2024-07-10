Thermo Fisher (TMO) to Open New NanoPort Facility in Taiwan

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced the opening of its first electron microscopy demo center in Taiwan. This state-of-the-art facility, named NanoPort, is strategically located in the region’s semiconductor manufacturing hub and designed to meet the area’s growing need for advanced analytical instruments and expertise.

With this latest addition in Taiwan, TMO aims to become the go-to R&D partner in the region. The company is committed to the expansion of science and technology worldwide.

More on the News

The new center in Taiwan will be one of the six Thermo Fisher NanoPort facilities worldwide. It will also partner with the semiconductor customers in the region.

The opening ceremony will take place on Jul 26, 2024.

The new NanoPort will give customers access to Thermo Fisher’s electron microscopy experts and its latest technologies for materials analysis, process control and quality assurance. Such accessibility is designed to support fundamental research efforts and offer hands-on experiences to help customers learn new ways to reduce time-to-market and ultimately increase profitability.

Market Prospect

Per a Market Research Future report, the Electron Microscope market was valued at $4.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from $5.13 billion in 2024 to $10.22 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Primary factors influencing market growth include the rising need for research based on nanotechnology and the ensuing increase in financing. Additionally, the market is expected to be driven by expanding product applications in the semiconductor, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Looking at the market potential, the latest addition to the NanoPort facility in Taiwan is in favor of Thermo Fisher.

Other Notable Developments

In June 2024, Thermo Fisher had several developments, including the introduction of biobased films to help reduce climate impact on the manufacturing of therapies. It also unveiled the Thermo Scientific Stellar mass spectrometer, which combines fast throughput, high sensitivity, and ease of use to allow researchers to advance their translational omics research and make breakthrough discoveries more efficiently.

Additionally, the company opened a new clinical and commercial ultra-cold facility in the European Union (EU), expanding its clinical trial network in Europe to help accelerate the development of advanced therapies.

In May 2024, TMO launched the Applied Biosystems Axiom BloodGenomiX Array and Software, which is a first-of-its-kind solution for more precise blood genotyping in clinical research.

Price Performance

Year to date, TMO’s shares have risen 0.2% compared with the industry’s 3.2% growth.

