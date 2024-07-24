Thermo Fisher (TMO) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises 2024 EPS View

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s TMO second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.37 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. The figure also rose 4.3% year over year.

The adjusted number excludes certain non-recurring expenses, including asset amortization costs and certain restructuring costs.

GAAP EPS was $4.04, up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues in the quarter totaled $10.54 billion, down 1.4% year over year. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Segment Details

Organic revenues in the reported quarter were 1% lower, while core organic revenues were flat year over year.

Thermo Fisher operates under four business segments — Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services.

Revenues in the Life Sciences Solutions segment (22.3% of total revenues) declined 4.4% year over year to $2.36 billion, while Analytical Instruments Segment sales (16.9%) rose 1.9% to $1.78 billion. Our model projected revenues of $2.26 billion for the Life Sciences Solutions segment and $1.80 billion for the Analytical Instruments Segment.

Revenues in the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment (54.6%) fell 1.3% to $5.76 billion. Our model projected revenues of $5.83 billion for the segment. The Specialty Diagnostics segment (10.6%) registered 0.7% year-over-year growth in revenues to $1.12 billion. This figure compares with our model’s projection of $1.06 billion for the second quarter.

Margin Analysis

Gross margin of 42.1% in the second quarter expanded 124 basis points (bps) year over year.

In the quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 0.8% to $1.69 billion. Research and development expenses declined 1.7% to $339 million.

The adjusted operating margin in the quarter was 22.9%, reflecting an improvement of 90 bps.

Financial Position

The company ended second-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $8.82 billion compared with $7.25 billion at the end of first-quarter 2024.

Cumulative net cash from operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $3.21 billion compared with $2.27 billion a year ago.

Thermo Fisher has a consistent dividend-paying history, with the five-year annualized dividend growth being 16.39%.

Guidance

Thermo Fisher updated its 2024 guidance.

The company raised its adjusted EPS guidance to a new range of $21.29 to $22.07 from its previous guidance of $21.14 to $22.02.

The company now expects 2024 revenues to be in the range of $42.4-$43.3 billion (tapered from the previous guided range of $42.3-$43.3 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $42.9 billion.

Our Take

Thermo Fisher exited the second quarter of 2024 with better-than-expected results. During the quarter, the company advanced its proven growth strategy by launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products. The newly-introduced analytical instruments products include the Thermo Scientific Stellar mass spectrometer and three new built-for-purpose editions of the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid mass spectrometer tailored to MultiOmics, Structural Biology and BioPharma applications. The company is upbeat about the newly completed acquisition of Olink, a provider of differentiated next-generation proteomic solutions.

Margin expansion was an added upside. The company’s raised 2024 EPS outlook looks encouraging.

On the flip side, the company reported a decline in both reported and organic revenues in the second quarter. The year-over-year decline in Life Science Solutions and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services revenues was also disappointing.

