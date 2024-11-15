Thermo Fisher announces $4B share repurchase program

Thermo Fisher (TMO) announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of $4B of shares of its common stock in the open market or in negotiated transactions. The authorization has no expiration date. This replaces the company’s existing repurchase authorization, of which $1B was remaining.

