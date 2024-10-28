News & Insights

Stocks

Therma Bright’s Strategic Move in Respiratory Solutions

October 28, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Therma Bright (TSE:THRM) has released an update.

Therma Bright Inc. is enhancing its stake in InStatin as part of a strategic partnership with InVixa to develop innovative respiratory solutions, including a promising statin inhalant for asthma and COPD. This collaboration aims to leverage a growing market opportunity and bring effective treatments to individuals with acute lung diseases.

For further insights into TSE:THRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TBRIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.