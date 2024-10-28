Therma Bright’s Strategic Move in Respiratory Solutions

Therma Bright (TSE:THRM) has released an update.

Therma Bright Inc. is enhancing its stake in InStatin as part of a strategic partnership with InVixa to develop innovative respiratory solutions, including a promising statin inhalant for asthma and COPD. This collaboration aims to leverage a growing market opportunity and bring effective treatments to individuals with acute lung diseases.

