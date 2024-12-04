Theratechnologies Expands Portfolio with Ionis Deal

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Theratechnologies Inc. has secured exclusive rights from Ionis Pharmaceuticals to commercialize two RNA-targeted investigational medicines, olezarsen and donidalorsen, in Canada. This agreement aims to expand Theratechnologies’ portfolio beyond HIV treatments by addressing unmet medical needs for conditions like familial chylomicronemia syndrome and hereditary angioedema. Both companies are committed to delivering innovative therapies in North America, with regulatory submissions to Health Canada expected in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:TH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.