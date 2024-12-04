News & Insights

Stocks

Theratechnologies Expands Portfolio with Ionis Deal

December 04, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Theratechnologies Inc. has secured exclusive rights from Ionis Pharmaceuticals to commercialize two RNA-targeted investigational medicines, olezarsen and donidalorsen, in Canada. This agreement aims to expand Theratechnologies’ portfolio beyond HIV treatments by addressing unmet medical needs for conditions like familial chylomicronemia syndrome and hereditary angioedema. Both companies are committed to delivering innovative therapies in North America, with regulatory submissions to Health Canada expected in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:TH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.