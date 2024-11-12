Theralase Technologies Extends Warrant Expiry Date

Theralase Technologies (TSE:TLT) has released an update.

Theralase Technologies plans to extend the expiry date of 1,000,000 share purchase warrants by three years, highlighting their ongoing commitment to advancing cancer treatment technologies. The warrants, which were initially issued in November 2022, remain exercisable at $0.35 per share, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

