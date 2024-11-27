Theralase Reports Revenue Drop Amid Financial Struggles

Theralase Technologies (TSE:TLT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Theralase Technologies, a company focusing on innovative cancer treatments, reported a decrease in revenues and a net loss for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. Despite a significant international sales increase, overall revenue dropped by 12%, while operating expenses were reduced by 7%.

For further insights into TSE:TLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.