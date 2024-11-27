News & Insights

Theralase Reports Revenue Drop Amid Financial Struggles

November 27, 2024 — 05:44 pm EST

Theralase Technologies (TSE:TLT) has released an update.

Theralase Technologies, a company focusing on innovative cancer treatments, reported a decrease in revenues and a net loss for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. Despite a significant international sales increase, overall revenue dropped by 12%, while operating expenses were reduced by 7%.

