Theralase Reports Revenue Drop Amid Financial Struggles

Theralase Technologies (TSE:TLT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Theralase Technologies, a company focusing on innovative cancer treatments, reported a decrease in revenues and a net loss for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. Despite a significant international sales increase, overall revenue dropped by 12%, while operating expenses were reduced by 7%.
For further insights into TSE:TLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.