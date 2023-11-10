The Two Roads to Ag-Tech Investment

By Maziar Adl, co-founder and CTO of Gocious

Modern agricultural operations vary from those only a few decades ago as advancements in technology like sensors and robots have allowed farmers to scale their productivity. As erratic rainfall patterns, rising temperatures, and shifting pest dynamics make farming increasingly difficult, there is a critical need for farmers to continually increase their yields, particularly as arable land becomes scarcer and more expensive. As farmers contemplate investing in agricultural technology, there are two routes they can follow on this transformation journey. The first involves aligning with technology trends in the agricultural sector to increase product automation. The second includes developing new methods of crop cultivation and supply chain coordination.

The first option for advancement does not necessarily require a complete overhaul of the machinery at work. Rather, it necessitates a focus on innovative ways to make agricultural mechanisms more eco-friendly. Consider tractors, for instance. Traditionally, most agricultural tractors have been reliant on fossil fuels. However, a fundamental shift is taking place, mirroring the transition in the automotive industry toward electric vehicles. Industrial machinery producers are now exploring the electrification of tractors, heralding a new era in agriculture and industrial machinery. For manufacturers who have been building tractors for half a century, this shift demands a significant transformation in planning the way these machines are built and operated. It is no longer about making incremental improvements, such as enhancing efficiency and power; it is about redesigning a historic tool in response to modern problems.

At the same time, software is increasingly infiltrating agricultural processes, as can be seen with the rise of cyber-physical products. These are machines working seamlessly together, reducing the need for extensive manual labor. For instance, a harvester and storage container can operate autonomously on the field, sidestepping the need for human intervention. This integration of automation not only reduces labor costs but also promotes a more sustainable and efficient way of producing food.

The second investment differs from the first in that it is not purely technical. Instead, it focuses on other aspects of innovation to boost productivity, an example of this can be seen in precision farming techniques. Precision farming focuses on boosting accuracy and minimizing waste. By integrating technologies like drones, sensors, and artificial intelligence, farmers can precisely manage the allocation of resources such as water and minimize waste during harvest. This level of precision not only benefits farmers financially but is also a significant step toward more sustainable farming practices as it leads to a reduction in food waste, which is a pressing global concern.

One remarkable example of precision farming is the innovative practice of bee vectoring. In an age where sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices are becoming increasingly important, bee vectoring stands out as an ingenious method that embodies the essence of precision agriculture. Bee vectoring essentially revolves around the utilization of natural pollinators, such as honeybees, to deliver beneficial microorganisms or biopesticides to crops. This technique enables farmers to effectively protect their crops against pests and diseases, using an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional treatments while also enhancing crop health and overall yield.

What these two approaches to agricultural investment signify is a massive shift in the way farm tools are built, designed, and utilized. This sort of transformation requires a change in mindset where investors must improve their planning horizons to be more agile and flexible. With the right investments in agricultural technology, we can revolutionize the way we farm, increasing productivity, reducing waste, and contributing to a more sustainable future for our planet and the generations to come. At the same time, however, every action has an equal reaction, and that line of thinking has to be embedded in planning roadmaps in order for these sorts of investments to be productive.

Maziar Adl is the cofounder and CTO of Gocious, a cloud-based SaaS solution for strategic product planning.

