The Richest Company in Every State

March 18, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates

Having a major company headquartered in your state can have ripple effects on the local economy. Many of these companies invest back into their local communities and also provide jobs for locals.

GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets by sourcing from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. Five states — Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming and West Virginia — did not have a company that ranked on Fortune’s list.

Here’s a look at the richest company in every state.

Indianapolis - Circa July 2017: Regions Financial Corporation.

Alabama

  • Company name: Regions Financial
  • Assets: $155.22 billion

Phoenix, USA - February 8, 2016: Shiny bank tower of Western Alliance Bank covered with advertisements at Washington Street in downtown of Phoenix, AZ.

Arizona

  • Company name: Western Alliance Bancorp.
  • Assets: $67.73 billion

Walmart

Arkansas

  • Company name: Walmart
  • Assets: $243.2 billion

California

  • Company name: Wells Fargo
  • Assets: $1.88 trillion
Indianapolis - Circa June 2016: DISH Network Company Vehicle.

Colorado

  • Company name: Dish Network
  • Assets: $52.61 billion
Charter Communications

Connecticut

  • Company name: Charter Communications
  • Assets: $144.52 billion

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11863354e)In this Photo illustration of a Coinbase logo seen displayed on a Smartphone.

Delaware

  • Company name: Coinbase Global
  • Assets: $89.73 billion
Fannie Mae shutterstock_31852775

Washington, DC

  • Company name: Fannie Mae
  • Assets: $4.31 trillion
Milan, Italy - November 1, 2017: NextEra Energy logo on the website homepage.

Florida

  • Company name: NextEra Energy
  • Assets: $158.94 billion
: Mandatory Credit Photo Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (BLU_A71183635) : In this photo illustration, the stock market information of Intercontinental Exchange displayed on a smartphone while the logo of Intercontinental Exchange seen in the background.

Georgia

  • Company name: Intercontinental Exchange
  • Assets: $194.34 billion

Milan, Italy - August 10, 2017: Hawaiian Electric Industries logo on the website homepage.

Hawaii

  • Company name: Hawaiian Electric Industries
  • Assets: $16.28 billion
Boise, ID, USA - March 25, 2016: Micron Technology Boise .

Idaho

  • Company name: Micron Technology
  • Assets: $66.28 billion
State Farm corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois, USA. stock photo

Illinois

  • Company name: State Farm Insurance
  • Assets: $318.24 billion
: Mandatory Credit Photo Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (BLU_A66522996) : In this photo illustration, the Elevance Health logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

Indiana

  • Company name: Elevance Health
  • Assets: $102.77 billion

June 29, 2020, Brazil.

Iowa

  • Company name: Principal Financial
  • Assets: $292.24 billion
Woodinville, WA / USA - circa April 2020: Low angle view of the exterior of an AMC movie theater on a sunny day.

Kansas

  • Company name: AMC Entertainment Holdings
  • Assets: $9.14 billion
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - October 2, 2011: The Humana world headquarters building in downtown Louisville, KY.

Kentucky

  • Company name: Humana
  • Assets: $43.06 billion
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA - February 12, 2022: Entergy headquarters in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Louisiana

  • Company name: Entergy
  • Assets: $58.6 billion

Idexx laboratories shutterstock_1174421467

Maine

  • Company name: IDEXX Laboratories
  • Assets: $2.75 billion
Kanata, Ottawa, Canada - August 8, 2020: Lockheed Martin Canada Mission Systems and Training in Ottawa on August 8, 2020, an American aerospace, defense, arms, security, advanced technologies company.

Maryland

  • Company name: Lockheed Martin
  • Assets: $52.88 billion
: Mandatory Credit Photo Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (BLU_A60813559) : In this photo illustration, the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) logo is seen in the background of a silhouetted woman holding a mobile phone.

Massachusetts

  • Company name: Massachusetts Mutual Life
  • Assets: $318.34 billion
Empty Office Interior With Chairs, Computers, Desktops.

Michigan

  • Company name: Jackson Financial
  • Assets: $331.06 billion

RICHFIELD, MN/USA - JUNE 21, 2014: US Bank headquarters building.

Minnesota

  • Company name: U.S. Bancorp
  • Assets: $674.81 billion
: Mandatory Credit Photo Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (BLU_A72599144) : In this photo illustration a Sanderson Farms logo is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen.

Mississippi

  • Company name: Sanderson Farms
  • Assets: $2.35 billion
Chesterfield, MO, USA - March 24, 2022: RGA (Reinsurance Group of America) Global Headquarters in Saint Louis, MO, USA.

Missouri

  • Company name: Reinsurance Group of America
  • Assets: $84.71 billion
Vail, USA - September 10,2015: A Berkshire Hathaway real estate sign in Vail, Colorado.

Nebraska

  • Company name: Berkshire Hathaway
  • Assets: $948.45 billion

MGM Grand hotel in Vegas

Nevada

  • Company name: MGM Resorts International
  • Assets: $45.69 billion
Oct 29, 2019 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Iron Mountain vehicle driving on a street; Iron Mountain Inc.

New Hampshire

  • Company name: Iron Mountain
  • Assets: $16.14 billion
New Jersey, USA - January 27, 2019: Prudential sign and building at its headquarters in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Company name: Prudential Financial (U.S.)
  • Assets: $689.92 billion
Indianapolis - Circa February 2017: JPMorgan Chase Operations Center.

New York

  • Company name: JPMorgan Chase
  • Assets: $3.67 trillion

Knoxville, TN, USA - December 24, 2011: Close up of Bank of America sign, horizontal.

North Carolina

  • Company name: Bank of America
  • Assets: $3.05 trillion
Milan, Italy - November 1, 2017: MDU Resources Group logo on the website homepage.

North Dakota

  • Company name: MDU Resources Group
  • Assets: $9.66 billion
Coventry, UK - November 3, 2018: Nationwide Building Society is a British mutual financial institution and the largest building society in the world with over 15 million members - Image.

Ohio

  • Company name: Nationwide
  • Assets: $264.51 billion
Electricity Pylons at sunset on background.

Oklahoma

  • Company name: Williams
  • Assets: $48.43 billion

Nike Store stock photo

Oregon

  • Company name: Nike
  • Assets: $40.32 billion
Romeo, Michigan, USA - September 24, 2011: The PNC Bank building in downtown Romeo, Michigan.

Pennsylvania

  • Company name: PNC Financial Services Group
  • Assets: $557.26 billion
CVS Caremark Corporate Office in Irving, Texas, USA. stock photo

Rhode Island

  • Company name: CVS Health
  • Assets: $228.28 billion
Sonoco company shutterstock_1277840143 (1)

South Carolina

  • Company name: Sonoco Products
  • Assets: $7.05 billion

Electric power lines at sunset.

South Dakota

  • Company name: Black Hills
  • Assets: $9.62 billion
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 19, 2017: FedEx Ship Centre in Toronto.

Tennessee

  • Company name: FedEx
  • Assets: $85.99 billion
August 21, 2019 San Francisco / CA / USA - Charles Schwab office building in SOMA district; The Charles Schwab Corporation is a bank and stock brokerage firm.

Texas

  • Company name: Charles Schwab
  • Assets: $551.77 billion
BOISE, IDAHO/UNITED STATES – JUNE 27, 2017: Zion bank building at sunset in Boise, ID.

Utah

  • Company name: Zions Bancorp.
  • Assets: $89.55 billion

Addison, Texas, USA - March 19, 2022: National Life Group office building in Addison, Texas, USA.

Vermont

  • Company name: NLV Financial
  • Assets: $41.94 billion
Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA- January 14, 2020: Freddie Mac sign at its headquarters in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA, Freddie Mac is a public government-sponsored enterprise (GSE).

Virginia

  • Company name: Freddie Mac
  • Assets: $3.21 trillion
Amazon (AMZN)

Washington

  • Company name: Amazon
  • Assets: $462.68 billion
Northwestern Mutual headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, May 3, 2023.

Wisconsin

  • Company name: Northwestern Mutual
  • Assets: $340.39 billion

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets as sourced from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies. For each state, the company name, assets, revenue and profits were sourced from Fortune’s Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. The company with the highest assets was found for each state. AK, MT, NM, WY and WV did not have a company headquartered on the Fortune list. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Company in Every State

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
