Having a major company headquartered in your state can have ripple effects on the local economy. Many of these companies invest back into their local communities and also provide jobs for locals.
Find Out: Here’s How Mark Cuban Would Get Rich If He Had To Start From Scratch
Try This: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)
GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets by sourcing from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. Five states — Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming and West Virginia — did not have a company that ranked on Fortune’s list.
Here’s a look at the richest company in every state.
Alabama
- Company name: Regions Financial
- Assets: $155.22 billion
Explore More: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon
Check Out: If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
Arizona
- Company name: Western Alliance Bancorp.
- Assets: $67.73 billion
Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell
Arkansas
- Company name: Walmart
- Assets: $243.2 billion
California
- Company name: Wells Fargo
- Assets: $1.88 trillion
Colorado
- Company name: Dish Network
- Assets: $52.61 billion
Connecticut
- Company name: Charter Communications
- Assets: $144.52 billion
Trending Now: Warren Buffett Sold His Apple Stock — Here’s Why
Delaware
- Company name: Coinbase Global
- Assets: $89.73 billion
Washington, DC
- Company name: Fannie Mae
- Assets: $4.31 trillion
Florida
- Company name: NextEra Energy
- Assets: $158.94 billion
Georgia
- Company name: Intercontinental Exchange
- Assets: $194.34 billion
Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor: I’d Invest My First $5,000 in These 6 Stocks
Hawaii
- Company name: Hawaiian Electric Industries
- Assets: $16.28 billion
Idaho
- Company name: Micron Technology
- Assets: $66.28 billion
Illinois
- Company name: State Farm Insurance
- Assets: $318.24 billion
Indiana
- Company name: Elevance Health
- Assets: $102.77 billion
Discover More: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2024
Iowa
- Company name: Principal Financial
- Assets: $292.24 billion
Kansas
- Company name: AMC Entertainment Holdings
- Assets: $9.14 billion
Kentucky
- Company name: Humana
- Assets: $43.06 billion
Louisiana
- Company name: Entergy
- Assets: $58.6 billion
Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need
Maine
- Company name: IDEXX Laboratories
- Assets: $2.75 billion
Maryland
- Company name: Lockheed Martin
- Assets: $52.88 billion
Massachusetts
- Company name: Massachusetts Mutual Life
- Assets: $318.34 billion
Michigan
- Company name: Jackson Financial
- Assets: $331.06 billion
Read Next: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Minnesota
- Company name: U.S. Bancorp
- Assets: $674.81 billion
Mississippi
- Company name: Sanderson Farms
- Assets: $2.35 billion
Missouri
- Company name: Reinsurance Group of America
- Assets: $84.71 billion
Nebraska
- Company name: Berkshire Hathaway
- Assets: $948.45 billion
Be Aware: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040
Nevada
- Company name: MGM Resorts International
- Assets: $45.69 billion
New Hampshire
- Company name: Iron Mountain
- Assets: $16.14 billion
New Jersey
- Company name: Prudential Financial (U.S.)
- Assets: $689.92 billion
New York
- Company name: JPMorgan Chase
- Assets: $3.67 trillion
Find Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
North Carolina
- Company name: Bank of America
- Assets: $3.05 trillion
North Dakota
- Company name: MDU Resources Group
- Assets: $9.66 billion
Ohio
- Company name: Nationwide
- Assets: $264.51 billion
Oklahoma
- Company name: Williams
- Assets: $48.43 billion
Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
Oregon
- Company name: Nike
- Assets: $40.32 billion
Pennsylvania
- Company name: PNC Financial Services Group
- Assets: $557.26 billion
Rhode Island
- Company name: CVS Health
- Assets: $228.28 billion
South Carolina
- Company name: Sonoco Products
- Assets: $7.05 billion
Try This: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than Five Years
South Dakota
- Company name: Black Hills
- Assets: $9.62 billion
Tennessee
- Company name: FedEx
- Assets: $85.99 billion
Texas
- Company name: Charles Schwab
- Assets: $551.77 billion
Utah
- Company name: Zions Bancorp.
- Assets: $89.55 billion
Read Next: Mark Cuban’s 5 Best Passive Income Ideas
Vermont
- Company name: NLV Financial
- Assets: $41.94 billion
Virginia
- Company name: Freddie Mac
- Assets: $3.21 trillion
Washington
- Company name: Amazon
- Assets: $462.68 billion
Wisconsin
- Company name: Northwestern Mutual
- Assets: $340.39 billion
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets as sourced from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies. For each state, the company name, assets, revenue and profits were sourced from Fortune’s Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. The company with the highest assets was found for each state. AK, MT, NM, WY and WV did not have a company headquartered on the Fortune list. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 13, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi in March 2024
- 5 Used Cars You Shouldn't Buy
- This is One of the Best Ways to Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2024
- 6 Things You Should Never Do With Your Tax Refund (Do This Instead)
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Company in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.