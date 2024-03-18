Having a major company headquartered in your state can have ripple effects on the local economy. Many of these companies invest back into their local communities and also provide jobs for locals.

GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets by sourcing from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. Five states — Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming and West Virginia — did not have a company that ranked on Fortune’s list.

Here’s a look at the richest company in every state.

Alabama

Company name: Regions Financial

Regions Financial Assets: $155.22 billion

Arizona

Company name: Western Alliance Bancorp.

Western Alliance Bancorp. Assets: $67.73 billion

Arkansas

Company name: Walmart

Walmart Assets: $243.2 billion

California

Company name: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Assets: $1.88 trillion

Colorado

Company name: Dish Network

Dish Network Assets: $52.61 billion

Connecticut

Company name: Charter Communications

Charter Communications Assets: $144.52 billion

Delaware

Company name: Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Assets: $89.73 billion

Washington, DC

Company name: Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae Assets: $4.31 trillion

Florida

Company name: NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Assets: $158.94 billion

Georgia

Company name: Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Assets: $194.34 billion

Hawaii

Company name: Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Assets: $16.28 billion

Idaho

Company name: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Assets: $66.28 billion

Illinois

Company name: State Farm Insurance

State Farm Insurance Assets: $318.24 billion

Indiana

Company name: Elevance Health

Elevance Health Assets: $102.77 billion

Iowa

Company name: Principal Financial

Principal Financial Assets: $292.24 billion

Kansas

Company name: AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings Assets: $9.14 billion

Kentucky

Company name: Humana

Humana Assets: $43.06 billion

Louisiana

Company name: Entergy

Entergy Assets: $58.6 billion

Maine

Company name: IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Assets: $2.75 billion

Maryland

Company name: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Assets: $52.88 billion

Massachusetts

Company name: Massachusetts Mutual Life

Massachusetts Mutual Life Assets: $318.34 billion

Michigan

Company name: Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Assets: $331.06 billion

Minnesota

Company name: U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Assets: $674.81 billion

Mississippi

Company name: Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms Assets: $2.35 billion

Missouri

Company name: Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Assets: $84.71 billion

Nebraska

Company name: Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Assets: $948.45 billion

Nevada

Company name: MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Assets: $45.69 billion

New Hampshire

Company name: Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Assets: $16.14 billion

New Jersey

Company name: Prudential Financial (U.S.)

Prudential Financial (U.S.) Assets: $689.92 billion

New York

Company name: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Assets: $3.67 trillion

North Carolina

Company name: Bank of America

Bank of America Assets: $3.05 trillion

North Dakota

Company name: MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Assets: $9.66 billion

Ohio

Company name: Nationwide

Nationwide Assets: $264.51 billion

Oklahoma

Company name: Williams

Williams Assets: $48.43 billion

Oregon

Company name: Nike

Nike Assets: $40.32 billion

Pennsylvania

Company name: PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group Assets: $557.26 billion

Rhode Island

Company name: CVS Health

CVS Health Assets: $228.28 billion

South Carolina

Company name: Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Assets: $7.05 billion

South Dakota

Company name: Black Hills

Black Hills Assets: $9.62 billion

Tennessee

Company name: FedEx

FedEx Assets: $85.99 billion

Texas

Company name: Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Assets: $551.77 billion

Utah

Company name: Zions Bancorp.

Zions Bancorp. Assets: $89.55 billion

Vermont

Company name: NLV Financial

NLV Financial Assets: $41.94 billion

Virginia

Company name: Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac Assets: $3.21 trillion

Washington

Company name: Amazon

Amazon Assets: $462.68 billion

Wisconsin

Company name: Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual Assets: $340.39 billion

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets as sourced from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies. For each state, the company name, assets, revenue and profits were sourced from Fortune’s Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. The company with the highest assets was found for each state. AK, MT, NM, WY and WV did not have a company headquartered on the Fortune list. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Company in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.