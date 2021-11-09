The one-year returns have been solid for Revlon (NYSE:REV) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) share price has soared 151% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! And in the last month, the share price has gained 49%. We note that Revlon reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 48% lower than it was three years ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Revlon investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

Revlon isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Revlon's revenue grew by 5.7%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 151%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:REV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Revlon shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 151% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Revlon (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

