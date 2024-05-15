The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On SolarWinds (CORRECTED)

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated that SolarWinds had revenue growth, net margin, and debt-to-equity of -2.44%, 8.05%, and 0.99, respectively. This article has been updated to reflect the correct values for these metrics.

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.5% increase from the previous average price target of $12.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of SolarWinds by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Announces Hold $13.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $11.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SolarWinds. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SolarWinds compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SolarWinds's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SolarWinds's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering SolarWinds: A Closer Look

SolarWinds Corp is a provider of information technology (IT), and management software. Company offers full-stack observability solutions. The company's business is focused on building products that enable technology professionals and leaders to securely monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid deployments. The products offered are designed to monitor and manage networks, systems, databases and applications across on-premises, multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments without the need for customization or professional services.

SolarWinds's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SolarWinds's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately 3.9%. This indicates an increase in the company's top-line earnings.

Net Margin: SolarWinds's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarWinds's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarWinds's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.94.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

