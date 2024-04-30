The 3 Fastest-Growing Cryptos to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

At any given time, the fastest-growing cryptos of the moment usually present a window for investors to get in and potentially profit.

If you’re risk-averse, you might look for a crypto that is building on fundamentals and has had a favorable response in price as a result.

On the other hand, if you’re a degen, riskier projects that promise 10x or 100x returns within a short time might be more up your street.

Whichever type of crypto investor you are, the goal is to win. I compiled three of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies you need to look at and see if they’re worth betting on.

Sui (SUI-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Despite regulatory drama in October last year that briefly derailed it, data across key metrics show Sui (SUI-USD) is one of the fastest-growing cryptos.

In January, SUI-USD registered a jump of over 300% in three months. That month, it also became a top ten decentralized finance (DeFi) platform in total value locked (TVL) — a feat in less than a year after it was launched in May 2023.

In February, Sui surpassed big-time DeFi protocols Cardano, Aptos and Near in TVL to hit $593 million in TVL. Sui’s TVL was only $90 million three months earlier.

Sui is a layer one blockchain created by former Meta (NASDAQ:META) engineers. It wants to offer decentralized applications (dapps) developers a better experience of cost and speed.

Sui’s token had risen by 131% in February since January. It now has a change of about 50% this year.

Arweave (AR-USD)

Source: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Crypto project Arweave (AR-USD) surprised investors this year after adding more than 300% in March since the turn of the year. Though it has slumped somewhat since then, AR’s current value of around $34 is a strong showing compared to its single-digit value in early 2024.

AR has climbed on the back of Arweave’s AO testnet launch — which the team calls the “hyper parallel computer” — that took place in February.

That month also saw Arweave achieve its highest number of transactions ever. After AO went live, the protocol recorded an all-time high of over 600 transactions per second. Based on its recent price pattern and ecosystem developments, AR is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies.

Arweave launched in 2018 and powers what it calls the “permaweb” — a permanent, decentralized and low-cost storage for data. Its recent trajectory makes it one of the best cryptos to buy for the short term.

Popcat (POPCAT-USD)

Source: stockphoto-graf/ShutterStock.com

Popcat (POPCAT-USD) is one of many meme coins that increased by astronomical percentages this year. Launched only in December, it opened the year at the ballpark price of $0.016. It then sank to the $0.006 range before picking up sharply on March 9 by over 2500%.

So far, POPCAT has had a change of 5500% since early February. Notably, while the wider crypto market witnessed a correction after Bitcoin’s halving, POPCAT bucked this trend and continued an upward streak.

Popcat is a cat-themed meme coin based on the Solana (SOL-USD) blockchain. Like all meme coins, Popcat doesn’t have much in the way of underlying fundamentals but has a strong and loyal community — which is all that is needed sometimes for a cryptocurrency to stay relevant.

Not only is Popcat one of the fastest-growing cryptos at the moment, but with its current price of $0.40, it might also be one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now.

On the date of publication, Hope Mutie did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the coins mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to InvestorPlace.com’s Publishing Guidelines.

Hope Mutie is a writer who’s enthusiastic about finance and crypto. At InvestorPlace, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the stock and crypto markets to create insightful and info-rich content to help investors navigate the market with confidence.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Fastest-Growing Cryptos to Buy Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.