News & Insights

Stocks

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Gains Shareholder Approval for Changes

November 08, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Downing FOUR VCT (GB:D467) has released an update.

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announced that all resolutions were approved in their latest General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support for the proposed changes. Key resolutions included the approval of a new scheme, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the redesignation of management shares.

For further insights into GB:D467 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.