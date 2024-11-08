Thames Ventures VCT 2 Gains Shareholder Approval for Changes

Downing FOUR VCT (GB:D467) has released an update.
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announced that all resolutions were approved in their latest General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support for the proposed changes. Key resolutions included the approval of a new scheme, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the redesignation of management shares.
