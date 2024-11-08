Thames Ventures VCT 2 Gains Shareholder Approval for Changes

Downing FOUR VCT (GB:D467) has released an update.

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announced that all resolutions were approved in their latest General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support for the proposed changes. Key resolutions included the approval of a new scheme, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the redesignation of management shares.

For further insights into GB:D467 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.