Thales Achieves Strong Growth and ESG Recognition

Thales reports a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with order intake rising by 26% to €15.6 billion and revenue increasing by 9.4% to €14.1 billion. The company benefits from significant growth in its Defense & Security sector and remains confident in achieving its annual financial goals. Thales’ integration into the CAC 40 ESG index further highlights its commitment to sustainability and non-financial performance.

