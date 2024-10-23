News & Insights

Thales Achieves Strong Growth and ESG Recognition

October 23, 2024 — 01:33 am EDT

Thales (FR:HO) has released an update.

Thales reports a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with order intake rising by 26% to €15.6 billion and revenue increasing by 9.4% to €14.1 billion. The company benefits from significant growth in its Defense & Security sector and remains confident in achieving its annual financial goals. Thales’ integration into the CAC 40 ESG index further highlights its commitment to sustainability and non-financial performance.

