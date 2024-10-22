News & Insights

Thailand Commerce Minister says Nvidia plans investment, Bloomberg says

October 22, 2024 — 02:15 pm EDT

Without adding details, Thailand’s Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, said U.S. chip designing firm Nvidia (NVDA) will announce plans for investment in the country, Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Suttinee Yuvejwattana wrote for Bloomberg. The U.S. chip maker will joining Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) there, as Southeast Asia becomes a destination for AI data centers “and manufacturing the components that power them,” noted Bloomberg. In recent years, Thailand has been a destination for investment dollars from American Big Tech like Amazon (AMZN) Google and Microsoft “to build data centers and other cloud infrastructure,” the story noted…

