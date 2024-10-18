News & Insights

Thai Beverage’s Strategic Meeting Highlights Financial Oversight

October 18, 2024 — 08:12 pm EDT

Thai Beverage Public Co (SG:Y92) has released an update.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, where key directors and auditors participated to discuss the company’s financial strategies. The meeting highlighted the active role of independent directors and the presence of financial advisors, underlining the company’s commitment to transparency and sound financial management.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
