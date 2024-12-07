News & Insights

Thai Beverage Renews Glass Bottle Agreement

December 07, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thai Beverage Public Co (SG:Y92) has released an update.

Thai Beverage Public Co. has announced the renewal of its Glass Bottle Purchase Agreement with Thai Malaya Glass Co., extending the partnership for three consecutive one-year terms from January 2025 to December 2027. The agreement was negotiated on normal commercial terms, with purchase prices adjusted according to material costs and volumes. This renewal has been approved by the Audit Committee and directors without any conflicts of interest.

