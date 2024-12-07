Thai Beverage Renews Glass Bottle Agreement

Thai Beverage Public Co (SG:Y92) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:

Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Thai Beverage Public Co. has announced the renewal of its Glass Bottle Purchase Agreement with Thai Malaya Glass Co., extending the partnership for three consecutive one-year terms from January 2025 to December 2027. The agreement was negotiated on normal commercial terms, with purchase prices adjusted according to material costs and volumes. This renewal has been approved by the Audit Committee and directors without any conflicts of interest.

For further insights into SG:Y92 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.