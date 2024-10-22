News & Insights

Thai Beverage Issues Baht 20 Billion Debentures

October 22, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Thai Beverage Public Co (SG:Y92) has released an update.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited has issued Baht 20,000 million in debentures, aiming to repay existing debts. These debentures, rated ‘AA’ by TRIS Rating, are available to institutional and high-net-worth investors with tenors ranging from 2 to 10 years and fixed coupon rates. The issuance is managed by prominent banks like Bangkok Bank and KASIKORNBANK.

