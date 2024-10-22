Thai Beverage Issues Baht 20 Billion Debentures

Thai Beverage Public Co (SG:Y92) has released an update.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited has issued Baht 20,000 million in debentures, aiming to repay existing debts. These debentures, rated ‘AA’ by TRIS Rating, are available to institutional and high-net-worth investors with tenors ranging from 2 to 10 years and fixed coupon rates. The issuance is managed by prominent banks like Bangkok Bank and KASIKORNBANK.

For further insights into SG:Y92 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.