TGS Secures Major 3D Streamer Contract

December 06, 2024 — 01:32 am EST

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA has secured a significant 3D streamer contract in the Southern Atlantic, set to begin in Q4. The 140-day project will leverage TGS’s advanced technology to enhance subsurface imaging in complex geological settings. This deal emphasizes TGS’s strong position in the energy data sector.

