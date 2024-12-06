TGS Secures Major 3D Streamer Contract

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA has secured a significant 3D streamer contract in the Southern Atlantic, set to begin in Q4. The 140-day project will leverage TGS’s advanced technology to enhance subsurface imaging in complex geological settings. This deal emphasizes TGS’s strong position in the energy data sector.
For further insights into GB:0MSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.