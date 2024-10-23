News & Insights

TGS ASA Receives S&P Rating Upgrade to ‘BB-‘

October 23, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

TGS ASA, a prominent energy data provider, has received a ‘BB-‘ rating with a stable outlook from S&P, following its acquisition of PGS. This rating upgrade reflects TGS’s strong credit measures and conservative financial strategies. The company also received an upgrade from Moody’s, highlighting its solid financial standing in the energy sector.

