TGS ASA Receives S&P Rating Upgrade to ‘BB-‘

TGS ASA, a prominent energy data provider, has received a ‘BB-‘ rating with a stable outlook from S&P, following its acquisition of PGS. This rating upgrade reflects TGS’s strong credit measures and conservative financial strategies. The company also received an upgrade from Moody’s, highlighting its solid financial standing in the energy sector.

