News & Insights

Stocks

TG Therapeutics price target raised to $55 from $49 at H.C. Wainwright

November 04, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to $55 from $49 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. TG Therapeutics reported Q3 results, including “solid” Briumvi U.S. net product revenue up $83.3M, up 15% quarter over quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm projects 2028 revenues of $814M for Briumvi in multiple sclerosis in the U.S. and European Briumvi sales of $141M in 2028, translating to potential royalties of $29.5M to TG.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TGTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.