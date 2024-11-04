TG Therapeutics price target raised to $55 from $49 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to $55 from $49 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. TG Therapeutics reported Q3 results, including “solid” Briumvi U.S. net product revenue up $83.3M, up 15% quarter over quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm projects 2028 revenues of $814M for Briumvi in multiple sclerosis in the U.S. and European Briumvi sales of $141M in 2028, translating to potential royalties of $29.5M to TG.
