TG Therapeutics Inc. Reports Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX.OB) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.78 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $28.19 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 70.3% to $240.33 million from $141.15 million last year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.78 Mln. vs. $28.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $240.33 Mln vs. $141.15 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 890 M To $ 905 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.