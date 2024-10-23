TG Metals Ltd. Advances Lithium Exploration Success

TG Metals Ltd. (AU:TG6) has released an update.

TG Metals Ltd. reports significant progress at its Lake Johnston Project, with new lithium pegmatite discoveries at Jaegermeister and promising high-grade intercepts at Burmeister. Metallurgical tests reveal a high-value concentrate of up to 6.31% Li2O, bolstering the project’s potential. The company’s strong cash position supports continued exploration efforts.

